The National Parks Board (NParks) has announced the launch of the 36 km Coast-to-Coast (C2C) Trail connecting Coney Island Park in the north-east with Jurong Lake Gardens in the west on Saturday, March 30.

The C2C trail cuts across Singapore and gives a chance to the tourists to look around a variety of parks and nature areas that includes Bukit Batok Nature Park as well as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

It should be noted that the online guide of the newly launched C2C trail also comes with its own augmented reality (AR) app, which includes 3D-animated characters that help to provide clear information about native flora and fauna and surrounding areas of interest.

In a news release, the NParks said that the AR app users can upload pictures taken along the trail to share their experiences with other users. The authority also clarified that from 2020 the app users will be allowed to develop their own curated trails to share with other users.

The AR app also includes a reward system and the users can accumulate reward points by visiting checkpoints and completing "quests" or sharing photos. Later those collected points will be converted to reward such as F&B vouchers, products and services. NParks added that the mobile app is available on Google Play Store or App Store.

On the same day, NPark also launched Rower's Bay, which is a part of the first phase of works completed for the 150km Round Island Route (RIR). It connects to Seletar Aerospace Park via a three km path and includes a wetland, lookout pavilion and a boardwalk. The RIR will be completed by 2020 and will also connect Rower's Bay with Gardens by the Bay via Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park.

Singapore can expect to see the fully completed RIR by 2035.