Good news for Apple TV users - Amazon has introduced the Amazon music app on Apple TV. It has access to more than 50+ million songs. Now enjoy your favorite music available at your fingertips, make your playlist and hear to your favorite singers. Amazon shared this news three days after Spotify launched its music app on Apple TV.

This app runs only for Apple 4K TV and Apple HD users and only works on tvOS 12.0 version or above. Now you can download the Amazon Music app on the Apple store and run into your favorite playlist and enjoy listening. You can also scroll through the lyrics in the app itself, which is one of the best features when you want to hear and sing along.

Talking about the differences between Prime Music and Amazon Prime Unlimited, you don't need any membership like Prime music. You can access all the globally played songs curated by the Amazon experts themselves.

Unlike Prime music, where the titles keep on shuffling when the new songs hit the market, Amazon Music Unlimited adds all the new releases directly to the app on the release day itself without removing the old songs from the store.

You can also access your personal My Library from this app. The only disadvantage here is, the users won't be able to experience hearing the CD-quality and high-resolution tracks, which Apple TV couldn't support hi-res quality version tracks.

Amazon also shared instructions on how to get started with the app. As of now, this app works with the help of Siri but many are dubious about the privacy and its performance.

Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music stated, "We believe that listeners should be able to stream music simply and easily on any device they choose".

However, this app is accessible in 13 countries - the United States, Italy, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Canada, France, India, United Kingdom Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Japan.