novelT: Revolutionizing Ticketing with Web3 and AI Technology

As the world of event ticketing evolves, novelT stands at the forefront, poised to revolutionize the industry with its innovative Web3 and AI-powered ticketing platform. Scheduled for a major technology release in fall 2024, novelT is set to transform the ticketing experience for both organizers and attendees.

A Strong Foundation and Influential Partnerships

Founded by Darren Biosah, a visionary with extensive expertise in blockchain and business development, novelT has quickly garnered attention and support. In 2023, the company successfully raised over $160,000 USD during their angel round, attracting prominent investors who believe in their mission. The company has also formed key partnerships with Wealth Garden Entertainment and Artest Management Group, owned by NBA legend Ron Artest, also known as Metta World Peace. The endorsement and support from Ron Artest underscore the platform's potential and innovative approach.

High-Profile Clients and Events

novelT's impressive client roster includes notable names in the music,sports entertainment industry. The platform has facilitated ticketing for Wealth Garden in Partnership with Floyd Mayweather not to mention concerts featuring Johnny Drille, a renowned Nigerian artist, Gurbax, a prominent DJ, & Kwam 1 Additionally, novelT has managed ticketing for comedy shows headlined by Basketmouth. Currently, the platform is handling ticketing for Seyi Vibez, a prominent Afrobeat artist, and the 3rd Annual Vaughn International Music Festival.

A Landmark Partnership with the GT20 Professional Cricket League

novelT's most significant achievement to date is securing a pivotal contract with the GT20, North America's fastest-growing T20 cricket league. With a broadcast reach of over 180 million fans per season and over 75,000 attendees, GT20 provides a substantial partnership opportunity for novelT. This collaboration is a testament to the platform's cutting-edge technology and its ability to address critical ticketing challenges.

Innovative Solutions for the Modern Ticketing Landscape

One of novelT's standout features is its blockchain-based smart tickets, designed to eliminate scalping and allow event organizers to control resale prices. This innovative approach ensures that GT20 can earn perpetual revenue from secondary sales, a significant advancement in the ticketing industry. By choosing novelT over established industry leaders, GT20 highlights the platform's ability to solve critical ticketing issues and deliver unparalleled benefits.

Enhancing Fan Experience and Driving Revenue

The partnership with GT20 is expected to enhance fan satisfaction, generate additional revenue streams, and provide valuable insights into fan behavior. novelT's technology empowers event organizers to offer a seamless and secure ticketing experience, fostering a deeper connection with their audience. The platform's ability to deliver real-time data and analytics further showcases its potential to drive growth for major sports leagues and other entertainment events.

Looking Ahead

As novelT prepares for its major technology release in fall 2024, the company continues to innovate and expand its reach. With a strong foundation, influential partnerships, and a commitment to solving the industry's most pressing challenges, novelT is set to revolutionize ticketing and redefine the event experience.

In a world where technology constantly reshapes industries, novelT stands as a beacon of innovation, promising a future where ticketing is smarter, more secure, and more connected than ever before.

Email:darrenb@novelt.io

Instagram:novelT.io