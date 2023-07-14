Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon Men's Semifinal Online in US, UK, Canada, India and Australia

The Wimbledon 2023 is in its last leg, with the men's semifinals promising some solid action from some of the top-seeded players across the world. The first of the two semifinals will be played between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday, July 14.

Djokovic aims to secure a spot in the finals and defend his title, while Sinner gets another chance to challenge Djokovic after their previous encounter in last year's Wimbledon quarterfinals. The match will be aired across the world. Here's how to watch the Wimbledon men's semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner online.

Big-Ticket Match

Djokovic goes into the semifinal against Sinner focused to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship and his eighth overall, which would equal Roger Federer's record number of titles.

Djokovic, 36, has displayed remarkable form throughout the tournament despite facing tough challenges from Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev in the previous rounds. He is also aware that Sinner has made significant improvements since their quarter-final encounter last year, in which Djokovic narrowly avoided a defeat.

However, Djokovic is unbeaten at The Championships in the last 33 matches and has not lost on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Eighth-seeded Sinner is aiming to defeat Djokovic for the first time and moving closer to securing his first Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old acknowledges the formidable challenge that awaits him in facing the world number two, considering it to be one of the most demanding tests in the sport.

However, Sinner's journey to the semi-finals has been relatively smooth owing to a favorable draw. He has not faced any opponents ranked in the ATP Top 70 so far. Much like Djokovic, Sinner also faced a Russian player, Roman Safiullin, in the quarterfinals and won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

A win for Djokovic would take him to his 35th Grand Slam final, surpassing the record previously held by Chris Evert. On the other hand, if Sinner emerges victorious, he would become just the second Italian male player, following in the footsteps of Matteo Berrettini, to reach the Wimbledon final.

Here's how to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match online.

When and Where

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match will be played at the Centre Court at the All England Club on Friday, July 14.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match begins at 3:00 pm (local time), 10:00 am (EST), 9 am (CT), 7:00 am (PT), 7:30 pm (IST) and 12:00 am (July 15, AEST).

How to Watch

The matches will be broadcast live across the world.

Tennis lovers in the United States can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on Eurosport & BBC

In India, tennis lovers can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Fans in Australia can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on Nine Network

TSN & RDS (French) will air the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match live in Canada.

How to Live Stream

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match in the United States will be live streamed on ESPN+. ESPN+ offers online streaming for cord-cutters, including exclusive coverage of select matches.

Besides, those who don't want to opt for cable TV, several live TV streaming services will allow fans to watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV Stream offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

United Kingdom: In the United Kingdom, fans can access the live stream of Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport website.

India: Viewers can live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on Disney+, Sony Six and Sony Liv, the network's streaming platform.

Canada: Tennis enthusiasts can live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on the Sportsnet website or the Sportsnet app.

Australia: Wimbledon fans in Australia can live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on their 9Now platform.