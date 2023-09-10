Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming: How to Watch 2023 US Open Men's Singles Final Online in US, UK, Canada and India

Daniil Medvedev is set to face the formidable Serbian player, Novak Djokovic, in the finals of the 2023 US Open. The two previously met at the same stage during the 2021 US Open, where Medvedev emerged winner in straight sets. This win prevented Djokovic, who was then ranked World No. 2, from achieving a calendar slam.

The upcoming match promises to be an exciting showdown between two generations of tennis talent in New York, with a packed stadium and a Sunday night atmosphere adding to the anticipation. Also, a lot of things have changed over the past two years since the two met at the US Open men's singles final.

Big-Ticket Encounter

The U.S. Open men's final between Djokovic and Medvedev might not have been the dream showdown that fans were hoping for, but it still promises to be an electrifying conclusion to the Grand Slam season on Sunday.

Leading up to the final, the tennis world had been abuzz with expectations of a red-hot rivalry clash between Djokovic and the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Flushing Meadows final. However, Medvedev disrupted those expectations with a brilliant semifinal win over the Spaniard, defeating him 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

While the final between former U.S. Open champion Medvedev and three-time winner Djokovic may not have the glamour and excitement some were expecting, it compensates by offering an extraordinary display of quality tennis.

These two players are widely regarded as the world's top performers on hard courts, and their face-off at the Arthur Ashe Stadium promises to be a high-caliber contest where the two best hardcourt players in the world will go head-to-head.

This highly awaited clash also brings with it some intriguing subplots. Novak Djokovic is in pursuit of his fourth U.S. Open title, which would bring him level with Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Additionally, it offers Djokovic a chance to avenge Medvedev.

On Sunday, Djokovic will once again find himself on the same court, facing the same opponent who stood in his way of making history two years ago. Their last encounter at the U.S. Open was in the 2021 final, a match that saw Medvedev clinch his first major title and deny Djokovic the rare achievement of a calendar Grand Slam.

WHEN AND WHERE

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev 2023 US Open men's singles final will be played on September 10 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, New York City.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev 2023 US Open men's singles final starts at 4 pm EST, 9 pm BST, 1:30 am IST (September 11) and 6 a.m. AEST (September 11).

WHERE TO WATCH

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM

USA: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev 2023 US Open men's singles final match will be live-streamed on Fubo | ESPN+ and VAVEL USA

Australia: Live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev 2023 US Open men's singles final match will be available on 9Now streaming service

UK: In the UK, Sky Go customers will be able to stream the match through their laptops or mobile devices.

India: In India, the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev 2023 US Open men's singles final match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.