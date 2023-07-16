Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Stream: How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Men's Final Online in US, UK, Canada, India and Australia

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic is set to face top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the eagerly awaited final of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. The big-ticket match will take place at the historic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Sunday, July 16.

The fixture will be the third meeting between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Second seed Djokovic goes for an eighth men's title and 24th major - which would both be record-equaling feats. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting to watch this high-voltage contest between two of the world's biggest tennis stars. Here's how to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match.

Clash of the Titans

Djokovic secured his spot in the Wimbledon final with a convincing 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) win against the eighth-seeded Italian, Jannik Sinner, in the semifinals. This marks Djokovic's ninth appearance in the grass Major's final.

Notably, the 36-year-old Serbian has maintained an impressive unbeaten record of 34 consecutive victories at The Championships and has not suffered a loss on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

On the other hand, the young and promising Alcaraz booked his spot in his first-ever Wimbledon final by delivering a dominant performance against the third seed, Daniil Medvedev, winning with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Should Djokovic secure a victory over Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, it would be a historic moment as he would match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Majors. Additionally, it would mark his eighth Wimbledon title and an incredible fifth consecutive win at the prestigious tournament.

On the contrary, if Alcaraz manages to defeat Djokovic, he will achieve an extraordinary feat by becoming the third-youngest male champion in Wimbledon's history, following in the footsteps of legends Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.

Moreover, the winner of this final will also claim the coveted top spot in the ATP Rankings, solidifying their position as the world's number one male tennis player on the following Monday.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other twice. Their first encounter was in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters, where Alcaraz showcased his resilience by overcoming a set deficit to defeat Djokovic with a final score of 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5).

Their second and more recent encounter was in the semifinals of this year's French Open. In this match, Djokovic asserted his dominance, securing a convincing victory over Alcaraz with a scoreline of 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

When and Where

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match will be played at the Centre Court at the All England Club on Sunday, July 16.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final begins at 2 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET and 11 pm (AEST)

How to Watch

The matches will be broadcast live across the world.

Tennis lovers in the United States can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match on Eurosport & BBC

In India, tennis lovers can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Fans in Australia can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match on Nine Network

TSN & RDS (French) will air the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final live in Canada.

How to Live Stream

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match in the United States will be live streamed on ESPN+. ESPN+ offers online streaming for cord-cutters, including exclusive coverage of select matches.

Besides, those who don't want to opt for cable TV, several live TV streaming services will allow fans to watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV Stream offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

United Kingdom: In the United Kingdom, fans can access the live stream of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match on BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport website.

India: Viewers can live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final on Disney+, Sony Six and Sony Liv, the network's streaming platform.

Canada: Tennis enthusiasts can live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match on the Sportsnet website or the Sportsnet app.

Australia: Wimbledon fans in Australia can live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Men's Final match on their 9Now platform.