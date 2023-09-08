Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton Live Streaming: How to Watch US Open 2023 Men's Single's Semifinal Online in US, UK, Canada and India

Three-time US Open winner and the second seed, Novak Djokovic, is set to face off against the home favorite, Ben Shelton, in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday. Understandably, Shelton faces a formidable challenge in the US Open semifinals. This match is slated to be the second fixture on the Arthur Ashe Stadium's schedule for day 12 of the tournament.

Over the past few weeks at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 20-year-old has transformed from an unknown name among the masses into one of the sport's rising stars. His journey in the tournament has already marked a significant turning point in his career. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton US Open semifinal.

David vs Goliath

Djokovic enters the semifinal clash following a straight-sets victory over top-ranked American Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Serbian, returning to New York for the first time since 2021, has mostly had a smooth run in the tournament, except for his third-round match against fellow Serbian Laslo Djere, where he had to come back from a two-sets-to-love down.

On the other hand, Ben Shelton secured his spot in his first Major semifinal by defeating last year's semifinalist and compatriot Frances Tiafoe in four sets.

Notably, Djokovic boasts an impressive 30-0 record against American opponents since his loss to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016. This underlines his dominance against American players in recent years.

Moreover, Djokovic has been exceptionally dominant on hard courts this season, suffering just one loss on this surface, with Daniil Medvedev being the only player to defeat him. Also, Djokovic is currently riding a 10-match winning streak, showcasing his formidable form and consistency in recent matches.

No doubt, Shelton faces a formidable challenge in Djokovic, who is known for his incredible prowess on the tennis court, especially once he gains momentum.

Nevertheless, this matchup promises to be an exciting battle between two of the tour's in-form players, and Shelton has the opportunity to make a name for himself on the big stage. Tennis fans will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating this showdown.

Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton 2023 US Open semifinal.

WHEN AND WHERE

Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton 2023 US Open men's singles semifinal will be played on September 8 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, New York City.

This will be the second semifinal. Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton 2023 US Open men's singles semifinal starts at 3 pm EST, 8 pm BST, 12:30 am IST (September 9) and 5 a.m. AEST (September 9).

WHERE TO WATCH

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India:Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM

USA: Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton 2023 US Open men's singles semifinal will be live-streamed on Fubo | ESPN+ and VAVEL USA

Australia: Live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton 2023 US Open men's singles semifinal will be available on 9Now streaming service

UK: In the UK, Sky Go customers will be able to stream the match through their laptops or mobile devices.

India: In India, the Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton 2023 US Open men's singles semifinal will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.