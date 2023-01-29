Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 Final Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Online in US, UK, Canada, India and Australia

Novak Djokovic has reached the Australian Open final once again and has a chance to add another broken record to his glittering collection. This time he will take on 24-year-old Greek phenom Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, which the Serbian won in five sets.

That marked the only Grand Slam final appearance for Tsitsipas before this tournament. However, Tsitsipas has improved a lot over the years and is in sublime form and will give his best to secure the first grand slam of his career. Here's how to watch the all-important Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Australian Open final on January 29, Sunday.

Big Match for Both

The final holds importance for both Tsitsipas and Djokovic. If he wins, it will be his first-ever grand slam trophy for Tsitsipas. With 21 Grand Slam victories, Djokovic has already cemented his place among the greatest tennis players of all time. He will tie Nadal for the record if he wins on Sunday.

His nine Australian Open victories include three consecutive titles from 2019 to 2021. Moreover, Djokovic has yet to lose a final or semifinal at Melbourne Park. The Serbian has always been a cool customer in important matches and has been arctic in the land Down Under.

In addition to the Grand Slam glory up for grabs, the final will also determine the new No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Djokovic, who has held the top spot for a record 373 consecutive weeks, is attempting to reclaim it for the first time since last June.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas is seeking a historic first at the peak of the men's game in his first Australian Open final, with the chance to become the first Greek to hold the title.

Tsitsipas enters the championship match full of confidence after engaging in several thrilling matches against opponents like Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and Karen Khachanov in the semifinal.

Hence, a raucous atmosphere in the stands is predicted for Sunday due to Melbourne's strong Greek and Serbian populations. There will undoubtedly be pyrotechnics on the court as well, based on the tennis we've seen from the two combatants this season. With Djokovic going 11-0 and Tsitsipas going 10-0, neither player has dropped a game in 2023.

Here's how to watch the all-important Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open final.

When and Where

The Australian Open final between Djokovic and Tsitsipas will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on Sunday, January 29, at 3.30 am ET / 8.30 am GMT / 7.30 pm AEDT, 2.00 pm IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the UK can watch the Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open final live on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521.

In the United States fans can watch the Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open final live on ESPN or Tennis Channel. In Canada, the Australian Open 2023 final will be available on TSN.

Fans in Australia can watch the Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 final on 9Now.

Those in India can watch the Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open final on Sony Sports.

How to Live Stream

The Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open final will be live-streamed in the UK on Eurosport App, Discovery+ and Eurosport.co.uk.

In the United States and Canada, the Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open final will be fuboTV, ESPN+, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV.

Sony LIV will provide live-streaming of the US Open final in India.