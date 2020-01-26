The world number two Novak Djokovic continued his brilliant form in the Australian Open as he defeated Diego Schwartzman in straight sets on Sunday. The 32-year-old Serbian tennis star reached the last eight for the 11th time at the Melbourne Park as the scorecard read 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

The Djoker once again proved that he is one of the main contenders to lift the trophy for the eight-time with his dominating display over the hapless Argentine. The defending champion broke in the first set and made it 5-3 as he served for the set. He resisted Diego's attempts to make a comeback in the match.

Djokovic wrapped up the fixture in just over two and a half hours

The 32-year-old second seed wrapped up the contest by serving out to love and was delighted to have successfully executed his gameplan. "It feels great, it was a very solid performance," he told reporters.

"Today was a good test because Diego was in form, he hasn't dropped a set in three rounds. Obviously he can be a very dangerous opponent from the baseline if you give him time. I knew that. "I stepped out on the court with a clear game plan what I need to do. I think I kept things pretty much in control in all three sets. Maybe could have finished the match a bit earlier."

Djokovic negated Schwartzman's threat by using his slice to bring the quick 14th seed off the baseline and, saving two of the three break points he faced, always looked like he had another gear he could shift up to. The match was played in a good spirit with Djokovic reaching over the net for a high five when Schwartzman produced a magnificent drop shot to win a point.

Novak displayed some breathtaking skills in front of the crowd

Watched by Australian great Rod Laver, Djokovic also produced some breathtaking skill, most notably a 360-degree spin close in that enabled him to get a backhand volley on a ball that had hit the net cord. Djokovic moves on to a quarter-final meeting with Canadian Milos Raonic, who he has beaten in all nine of their previous meetings — including at the same stage of the 2015 tournament.

"This will be a different match-up to the one today," said the 16-times Grand Slam champion. "Raonic is one of tallest and strongest players. He's also got one of biggest serves. I'm ready for missiles. "One of key elements will be how well I'm returning. It's good to see Milos healthy. He's a great guy and good friend."