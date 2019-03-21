Tennis legend Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone says world number one Novak Djokovic is in no-win situation if he gives more explanation on his stance in regards to the Association of Tennis Professionals Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode's future.

Novak Djokovic is head of the Players Council. The Serbian tennis star wanted Chris Kermode gone by the end of the year. Chris Kermode's present deal is until 2019. The ATP decided not to extend Chris Kermode's present deal and will step down after this calendar year.

Novak Djokovic had earlier tried to play down the spat with Roger Federer and former world number one Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other tennis star wanted Chris Kermode to continue. They were against Novak Djokovic over this key decision. Paul Annacone only has positive things to speak about Chris Kermode.

"I think Djokovic is in a no-win situation if he expands on it. In an environment like this where there is so many politics going on and the business structure, the ATP is very complicated when you have the tournaments on the half of the tour and the players on the other half," said Paul Annacone, as reported by Tennis World USA.

"It is really complicated, there is a tug of war going on, I think Chris Kermode did a terrific job, he had a lot of tremendous initiatives that he pushed forward and now you are gonna be out searching for someone else, so good luck."

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic says he is happy to be part of the era with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Well, it's great to be part of this era with Roger and Rafa, without a doubt. It's definitely one of the greatest eras of tennis. I think every era had something special, rivals and champions that have established themselves as icons of this sport recognized worldwide. We are fortunate to be part of a sport that is very global, that is very popular around the world," said Novak Djokovic.

"You know, just doing what you love and doing it on such a high level consistently throughout so many years obviously brings you nothing but positive emotions and fulfilment. At the same time, you know, you always carry a responsibility.

"And you have mentioned, you know, Roger and Rafa and that they have done it so well throughout so many years. I have also learned next to them, you know, being part of the same journey."