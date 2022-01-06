Novak Djokovic to be Deported as Aus PM Morrison Puts His Foot Down and Says Rules are Rules

Novak Djokovic is set to be deported after high drama at the airport as the government is not keen of granting him the vaccination exemption offered by Tennis Australia, On Monday, the Australian Open issued a vaccine exemption to Djokovic, stating that he will be allowed to play without vaccination. The hasty and impromptu decision taken by the Australian Open and government medical staff of Australia ignited rants and raves on social media, expressing contempt and disregard by a majority of sports fans across the world.

It's mandatory on the part of every player and staff to get inoculated or simply acknowledge the covid-19 exemption granted to the person. Woefully, Djokovic hasn't uttered a single word about his inoculation status, however, last year, he mentioned that he was "opposed to vaccination". After the exempted call to participate in the Australian Open, Djokovic left to take part in the Melbourne tournament on Wednesday.

In a turn of events, the nine-time Australian Open champion was stopped at the airport for a check on his vaccination status. Upon not presenting the jab proof at the Australian border, Djokovic was repudiated from entering the country, and now, to be deported. Even his visa has been canceled by the Australian federal government.

On Djokovic's visa matter, Mr. Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia, took to Twitter and tweeted, "Mr. Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant".

Mr. Morrison also said, "If he is not vaccinated he must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons." He further added, "If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and will be on the next plane home â€“ there should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic."