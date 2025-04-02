Nottingham vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will try to extend their unbeaten streaks when they clash on Tuesday. The Premier League campaign resumes after the international break, with Gameweek 30 set to begin on Tuesday. The day's schedule will feature two simultaneous matches before ending with Nottingham Forest hosting Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest's solid form continues, with their latest win coming in the FA Cup, where they secured a semi-final spot after defeating Brighton & Hove Albion. Their unbeaten streak now stands at five matches. With Manchester City trailing by six points in fifth place, Nuno Espirito Santo's side is guaranteed to remain in the top four regardless of Tuesday's result.

Manchester United Has a Strong Opponent

Meanwhile, Manchester United had an extended break over the weekend as they did not paly in the FA Cup. The Red Devils entered the international break in good form, despite still having areas to refine. Under Ruben Amorim, they have remained unbeaten in regulation time across their last seven games.

In the previous meeting between these two teams, Nottingham Forest edged out Manchester United with a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to a decisive goal from Chris Wood.

Nuno Espirito Santo is facing a new injury dilemma that could impact his team's preparations for the upcoming match. The Nottingham Forest manager may be without two key players for Tuesday's clash against Manchester United.

The Portuguese coach is concerned about Morgan Gibbs-White's fitness after he sustained an injury during the FA Cup encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion. Additionally, Chris Wood will undergo a late fitness assessment to determine if he will be available, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue.

Unlike his counterpart at Nottingham Forest, Ruben Amorim has received positive updates regarding his team's injury situation ahead of Manchester United's trip to the City Ground. However, the Red Devils' manager will still be missing six first-team players for Tuesday's match.

Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are both fit and available, while Altay Bayindir will undergo a late fitness test to assess his readiness. Also, Patrick Dorgu has completed his three-match suspension. On the downside, Lisandro Martinez (knee), Luke Shaw (calf), Ayden Heaven (ankle), Jonny Evans (lower back), Kobbie Mainoo (muscle), and Amad Diallo (ankle) remain sidelined.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played at City Ground, Nottingham, England, on Tuesday, April 1, at 18 PM BST/1 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 2).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Nottingham vs Manchester United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham vs Manchester United Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham vs Manchester United Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Nottingham vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.