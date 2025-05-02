Nottingham vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest will host Brentford at the City Ground on Thursday as they aim to get back on track after their recent FA Cup exit. With European qualification still within reach, Forest can't afford any more slip-ups as the Premier League season nears its end. They have suffered two losses in their last three league matches and are under pressure to respond.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be expecting his side to make a solid rebound and end the campaign on a positive note. On the other hand, Brentford is placed 11th in the league and recently snapped a winless streak with a solid win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brentford will be looking to build on that momentum and cause an upset on the road. Brentford have had the upper hand in recent meetings, avoiding loss in five of their last six clashes with Forest.

Given the hosts' patchy form of late, the visitors will be confident of picking up at least a point. Nottingham Forest will need to step up their performance if they hope to secure all three points in front of their home crowd.

Nottingham Forest are expected to go with a 3-4-3 formation against Brentford, with Matz Sels set to start between the sticks. Neco Williams and Ryan Yates will operate as wing-backs, aiming to contribute both defensively and in attack.

In central defense, Nikola Milenkovic will be joined by Murillo and Morato, forming a solid back three. The midfield partnership will feature Nicolas Dominguez and Elliot Anderson, who will be tasked with providing balance and shielding the defense. Out wide, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi will bring speed, creativity, and goal-scoring threat to Forest's attack. Leading the lineup up front will be Chris Wood, who will look to capitalize on any opportunities that come his way in Thursday's clash.

Brentford are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 setup, with Mark Flekken guarding the net. Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter will play as full-back roles, aiming to provide defensive stability and launch quick counter-attacks. Nathan Collins and Ben Mee will form the central defensive partnership.

In midfield, Vitaly Janelt and Christian Norgaard will offer a strong defensive presence, while Mikkel Damsgaard will be responsible for orchestrating play and injecting creativity. Up front, Kevin Schade will lead the line, supported by Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa on the flanks.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Nottingham and Brentford will be played at City Ground, Nottingham, England, on Thursday, May 1, at 7:30 PM BST/2:30 PM ET and 12 AM IST (Friday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Nottingham vs Brentford Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Nottingham vs Brentford Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham vs Brentford Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham vs Brentford Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Nottingham vs Brentford Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.