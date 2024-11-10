Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Livestreaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest will be hosting Newcastle United at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be an exciting Premier League matchup. Under the guidance of manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest has outperformed expectations this season, currently holding a top-three position.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe's Newcastle aims to build on their solid win over Arsenal last week and would try to continue climbing the standings. Forest has had a stellar start to the 2024/25 campaign, outperforming a number of the league's elite teams. Riding a three-game winning streak, including a solid 3-1 win over West Ham last weekend, they have smartly climbed up to third place.

Big Match Ahead

Chris Wood has been outstanding in attack, notching his eighth goal of the season against the Hammers, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina also contributing to the scoreline.

Much of Forest's home success is due to a strong defensive showing, having conceded only three goals at the City Ground—the league's best home defensive record so far.

Currently just six points behind Liverpool and four points behind Manchester City, Santo's squad is aiming for a fourth consecutive win, a milestone they haven't reached in the Premier League since the 1994/95 season.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, arrives in good spirits after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend, secured by Alexander Isak's precise header from an Anthony Gordon cross.

Eddie Howe's tactical adjustments paid off, with young full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall showing resilience against Arsenal's offense. However, Newcastle's recent away form has been shaky, earning only one point from their last three Premier League road games. Despite this, they have an encouraging record at the City Ground, remaining undefeated in six Premier League visits with three wins and three draws.

Currently in 11th place and only one point behind seventh-placed Tottenham, Newcastle United is keen to secure a strong result to stay competitive in the race for European qualification. The Hard Tackle previews possible lineups and tactical approaches that both teams might adopt for this clash.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle will be played on Sunday, November 10 at City Ground, Bridgford, Nottinghamshire at 2 PM BST (local time), 9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.