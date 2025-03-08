Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will both look to extend their recent two-match unbeaten streaks when they clash at the City Ground on Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League campaign continues this week with Gameweek 28. The latest round of matches begins on Saturday, kicking off with Nottingham Forest hosting Manchester City.

Among the biggest surprises of the 2024/25 season, Nottingham Forest is likely to be one of the first teams mentioned. The Tricky Trees have climbed to third place in the Premier League table, impressing with their outstanding style of play and boasting one of the strongest defensive records in the league. They have been the biggest surprise this season.

Big Match Ahead

However, Nuno Espirito Santo's team has stumbled in recent weeks, securing just one win in their last five Premier League matches. As a result, Nottingham Forest's cushion over teams outside the top four has shrunk, with Chelsea in fifth place now just two points behind.

However, the hosts will enter Saturday's match on the back of Ipswich Town to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Manchester City also booked their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend, overcoming an early setback to beat Plymouth Argyle 3-1 in the fifth round. However, the defending Premier League champions have struggled throughout the 2024/25 season, with the FA Cup now their only remaining opportunity for silverware.

Manchester City has struggled in recent weeks, suffering defeats in two of their last four Premier League matches, which has left them 20 points behind league leaders Liverpool. However, with other top-four rivals also faltering, City remains the frontrunner to secure third place in the standings. They also no longer have any matches left against title contenders, though a few challenging fixtures still await.

In their previous meeting this season, Manchester City dominated Nottingham Forest with a comfortable 3-0 win, with goals from Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jeremy Doku.

