Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday as they aim to keep their title ambitions on track. The Reds have struggled for consistency in recent games, failing to secure wins in three of their last six Premier League matches leading up to this clash. With their title hopes hanging in the balance, Liverpool cannot afford any further slip-ups.

Last week, Liverpool suffered a loss to Tottenham in the EFL Cup. This match offers them a great opportunity to make a strong statement by overcoming a confident Nottingham Forest side. Despite the setback, Liverpool regained some momentum with a dominant performance against Accrington Stanley over the weekend.

Liverpool Aim to Win in Last-Ditch Effort

Nottingham Forest, currently sitting third in the league standings, are in red-hot form, riding a six-match winning streak in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito Santo's team will be optimistic about their chances of securing a win against Liverpool. However, it will will not be an easy game for either of the teams.

While Liverpool have shown defensive vulnerabilities recently, Nottingham Forest enters the contest brimming with confidence and momentum.

Nottingham Forest will be without Ibrahim Sangare, who is sidelined with a thigh injury. The hosts are expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 setup against Liverpool, with Matz Sels guarding the net.

For Liverpool, Joe Gomez will be unavailable due to a thigh injury. The Reds are also likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alisson Becker between the posts.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will be played at City Ground, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday, January 14, at 8 PM BST (local time), 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.