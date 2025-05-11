Nottingham Forest vs Leicester Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest will host Leicester City at the City Ground on Sunday and will go all out to keep their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes alive. Forest have managed just one win in their last five Premier League matches, and with the season nearing its end, they can't afford any more losses.

The Tricky Trees have historically done well against Leicester, and they will be desperate to secure all three points once again. On the other hand, Leicester City are currently 19th in the table and have already been relegated to the Championship. With nothing left to lose in this Premier League season, the Foxes will be playing for pride.

Playing for Pride

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side heads into the match with confidence after winning over Southampton, and they will hope to spring a surprise at the City Ground. The previous meeting between these two teams in the league ended in a 3-1 win for Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium. Now, they will try to complete a season double over Leicester this weekend.

Nottingham Forest are expected to go with a 3-4-3 lineup against Leicester City, with Matz Sels guarding the net. Neco Williams and Ryan Yates will take up the wing-back roles. The back three will comprise Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, and Morato, forming the core of the defense.

In midfield, Nicolas Dominguez will partner with Elliot Anderson in a double pivot, aiming to provide stability and shield the backline. Out wide, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga will offer speed, creativity, and goal-scoring threat. Leading the attack, Chris Wood will spearhead Forest's frontline in their crucial clash.

Leicester City are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Danny Ward between the sticks. James Justin and Victor Kristiansen will occupy the full-back positions. In central defence, Conor Coady will be partnered by Jannik Vestergaard.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi will line up alongside Boubakary Soumare in a holding role, with both players responsible for breaking up Forest's play and regaining possession. Out wide, Jordan Ayew and Kasey McAteer will bring speed and creativity to Leicester's attack.

Bilal El Khannouss will operate in the number 10 role, tasked with unlocking the defense and setting up chances for the forwards. Up front, veteran striker Jamie Vardy will lead the line.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City will be played at City Ground, Nottingham, England, on Sunday, May 11, at 2:15 PM BST/9:15 AM ET and 6:45 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Nottingham vs Leicester Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Nottingham vs Leicester Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham vs Leicester Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham vs Leicester Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Nottingham vs Leicester Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.