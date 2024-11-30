Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town will be eager to bounce back with a win when they meet at the City Ground on Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League season resumed on Friday with the between Brighton & Hove Albion match. Saturday will see six matches, beginning with four simultaneous kick-offs, including Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest couldn't have asked for a better start to the season, though their momentum has been halted in recent matches. The Tricky Trees are seventh in the Premier League, with second-place Manchester City just four points ahead. Here's all you need to know about the Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich match.

Big Match for Nottingham Forest

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be eager to see his team return to winning form after suffering two consecutive losses. However, Santo has received some encouraging news regarding team availability ahead of his side's upcoming match. For Saturday's game against Ipswich Town, the Nottingham Forest manager will likely be missing only two first-team players.

Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Elliot Anderson (foot), and Anthony Elanga (shoulder) are all nearing a return, but they will need late fitness tests to confirm their availability. Meanwhile, Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) will remain sidelined.

Similarly, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has also received positive updates on his team's fitness. Ipswich might be without only three first-team players for the trip to the City Ground on Saturday.

Jacob Greaves (hamstring) and Nathan Broadhead (groin) have both recovered and are available for selection. However, Ben Johnson and Kalvin Phillips will undergo late fitness tests to determine if they are ready to play after recovering from their injuries. Janoi Donacien (ankle), George Hirst (knee), and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) will remain out.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich will be played at City Ground, Nottingham, on Saturday, November 30, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.