Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will have the opportunity to move into the top four when they meet at the City Ground on Saturday. Gameweek 16 of the 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off with a unique Saturday schedule, featuring only five matches instead of the usual larger number.

The round of fixtures will begin with four simultaneous games, wrapping up with Nottingham Forest facing Aston Villa at the City Ground. While Nottingham Forest's momentum may have slightly wavered in recent weeks, they showed their usual resilience to secure a win over Manchester United last weekend and are now brimming with confidence ahead for their upcoming clash with Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest on a High

With upcoming fixtures looking more favorable, Nuno Espirito Santo will look to keep his team in the top-four hunt, as the win over Manchester United has left them just two points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are tied on points, with the home team edging ahead on goal difference. Like Forest, Villa have had an inconsistent run recently, but they've found form in their last few matches, winning three in a row, including two Premier League victories under Unai Emery.

In the corresponding fixture last season, Nottingham Forest win 2-0, with goals from Ola Aina and Orel Mangala.

Nuno Espirito Santo faces no fresh injury issues as he prepares for his side's upcoming match. However, the Nottingham Forest manager will be without three first-team players for the game against Aston Villa on Saturday. Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) remain long-term injuries and are expected to be sidelined until next year. Moreno will also be unavailable, as he is ineligible to face his parent club Aston Villa.

In contrast, Unai Emery, the Aston Villa manager, has a new injury concern ahead of their trip to the City Ground. He may be missing three first-team players for the Saturday match. Ollie Watkins is a doubt after suffering a knock earlier this week during their UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig. Leon Bailey is close to making a return but may not be fit enough to start against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Jacob Ramsey will be out until next month.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will be played at City Ground, Nottingham, on Saturday, December 14, at 5:30 PM BST (local time), 12:30 PM ET and 11 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.