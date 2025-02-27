Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Two teams that have drifted further from the title race are set to face off in a crucial encounter as Arsenal and Nottingham Forest aim to strengthen their current standings. Nottingham Forest have struggled to maintain momentum since their emphatic 7-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion a few weeks ago.

As they prepare to welcome Arsenal to the City Ground on Wednesday, Nuno Espirito Santo's squad has faced a couple of setbacks. After their dominant win over Brighton, Forest suffered a 2-1 defeat against Fulham before falling short against Newcastle United over the weekend. Despite a spirited second-half performance, they lost 4-3 to the Magpies in a tight contest.

Emptying Their Arsenal

With the season now in its final third, Nuno Espirito Santo will be desperate to secure a UEFA Champions League spot—an achievement that once seemed far beyond Nottingham Forest's reach. However, under the Portuguese manager, the team has exceeded expectations.

As they prepare to face second-placed Arsenal, Nottingham Forest will aim to solidify their position in the top three and potentially claim all three points against the Gunners.

While the Tricky Trees have impressed throughout much of the season, their performances against the Premier League's traditional Big Six—aside from victories over Liverpool and Manchester United—have been less convincing. Still, Espirito Santo may view this as a chance to capitalize on Arsenal's current struggles.

Meanwhile, Arsenal suffered a major setback with a disappointing loss to West Ham United at the Emirates on Saturday. Although Aston Villa's midweek draw with Liverpool provided a slight opening for Mikel Arteta's squad to re-enter the title race, their weekend loss has widened the gap to an overwhelming 11 points—especially with Liverpool securing a historic win at the Etihad for the first time in over a decade. Despite this, Arteta remains determined to keep fighting.

