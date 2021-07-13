Notorious Rapper KTS Dre Gunned Down Outside Chicago Jail; Shot 64 Times

Chicago rapper Londre Sylvester was released from Cook Country jail on bail and as he was leaving the premises, he was killed by gunmen. He was shot at least 64 times by gunmen who got out of two cars parked outside the jail, reported The Chicago Tribune.

The 31-year-old rapper died on the spot after he suffered 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of the body. Sylvester was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Reports stated that he had been fitted for an ankle bracelet.

The incident occurred just outside the Cook County jail, at 8.50 PM on July 10. The ambush resulted in injuring two women including a 60-year old woman who had posted Sylvester's bond and another 35-year-old woman who worked at the jail.

'Kill To Survive'

Sylvester was popularly known as KTS Dre, meaning Kill to Survive. Sylvester was put in jail for violating the conditions of his release on a 2020 gun charge. He was released on bail and was fitted with an electronic monitoring device as part of his bail process. The elderly woman had posted a bail against $5,000 deposit.

Sylvester was walking with the woman to a waiting car when he was ambushed. According to CWBChicago, Sylvester was first hit in the face and then on his chest, whereas the woman was struck in her knee. Meanwhile, gunmen managed to flee and police are now checking the surveillance footage of the area to nab them.

The elderly woman taken to Stroger Hospital is said to be responding to treatment and in good condition. Another women, a jail staff, who was grazed by a bullet to her face was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is said to be in good condition.

Police refused to divulge information about the rapper. But they identified Sylvester as a member of the Lakeside faction of the Gangster Disciples. His pictures show he had the words "Kill To Survive" tattooed on his neck.

House Arrest, Gun Conviction

According to court records, Sylvester was living under house arrest since December 2020 with a GPS monitoring device. The law had granted him permission to leave the house to run errands for four hours on each Thursday. But he is said to have violated the rules and had visited various locations in Chicago and Wisconsin on June 11.

He was arrested and jailed on the same day. Previously, he was arrested in April 2020 when police was tipped off that Sylvester was carrying a gun in his car in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Cops found him with a 9 mm Glock pistol in his lap inside his Jaguar sedan, parked beside a pump at a gas station in the 8200 block of South Halsted Street. In fact, at that time he was on a parole for a 2015 gun conviction.