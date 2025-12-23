A Notable Year For Boxing - And The Names Behind It

2025 was a big one for boxing. Major cards, undisputed champions, a surge in sign ups in local boxing gyms, better equipment - the sport is alive. In the heat of feisty press conferences, dramatic upsets and new crowned kings and queens, the most important names can quickly blur in. Let's look at the ones that made the difference.

Terence Crawford is our fighter of the year, without doubt. Coming off his triumphant win over long time rival and champion Errol Spence, as well as the following unanimous decision win over Uzebkian world champion Madrimov, he finally got his chance to reach for the stars. Or should we stay - the star - of boxing. Moving up two more weight classes, Crawford dared what people called the impossible, and challenged Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed title at super middleweight.

The showdown of the century shocked doubters and confirmed what others had been saying for a long time - This is the greatest boxer of his generation. With his very recent retirement announcement, Crawford steps away from the ring as one of the very best to ever lace up the gloves. And certainly as the fighter of the year.

It is hard to get around the name of Turki Alalshikh when speaking about the grand event that crowned Terence Crawford king. The Saudi entertainment chief has emerged as the saviour of boxing, and his super-power is still money. In a sport where numbers speak, conversations and negotiations have too often ended fruitless. The reason for Crawford's name not reaching the recent pinnacles in earlier years, was to a large degree the inability of different promoting stalls to come to agreements. Turki, who seems to be pushing for a 'one-belt'-solution in boxing, seems to be changing the course of things. It is okay to lose again, as long as you fight the best.

Who would have thought this a few years ago, but Most Valuable Promotions also deserve a mention for their progressive work with women boxers, having signed a big amount of contracts with top contenders and champions this year. What started with Puerto Rican sensation Amanda Serrano, looks like it could turn into a dominant force in women's boxing long term. The camp also signed Jahmal Harvey, a top prospect and 2024 olympian in 2025.

Harvey is also one of the many top athletes seen using the equipment of a boxing brand that truly emerged to the top of the scene in 2025.

When it comes to the fight of the year, there are many contenders. But it's fair to say that these two are deserving split winners: The fight between Naoya Innoue vs. Ramon Cardenas was pure fireworks, with the Japanese fighter coming back from a knockdown to win in fashionable style. The bout saved a weekend that had otherwise extremely underperformed, with the Ring Season's Time Square event in New York City falling flat besides big names. The 'Monster' reminded us why he is constantly in the pound for pound conversation, and has the chance to make another statement against the Mexican Picasso before the end of the year. Then there was Bivol vs Beterbiev 2, with an absolute all-time great performance by the slick boxer from Kazakhstan, becoming undisputed and setting himself up for a historical trilogy in the future.

While the fight itself might have not been on the highest technical level the first leg of the grudge match between Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr brought out thousands of passionate fans, turning the O2 Arena in London into something boxing hasn't experienced in a long time.

One can only hope that the next year will bring a fusion of such events, with the biggest fights meeting the best crowds. For now, we can all look forward to the last big fights of the year, and the ones already announced for the beginning of the next. Good job boxing, you did very well this year.