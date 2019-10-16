Whenever Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are in the same frame, you know for sure that the women are turning heads at every step from their twinning style moments to their lookalike fashion moments, Both mother and daughter never fail to slay with their flawlessly natural beauty.

However, Gerber admits that she didn't always see the resemblance between her and her model mom. In an essay in Vogue magazine's November issue, the 18-year-old shared how she loves being in the same industry as her mother, even if the mother-daughter duo gets compared to each other from time to time.

"From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom," she wrote. "As I get older, it happens even more and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices."

And even though she didn't see the resemblance earlier, she definitely gets it now. "I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is." Gerber has mimicked her mother's style statements extensively in the past, especially her cover for British Vogue where she dressed up exactly like her mother, complete with a mole and all.

In the essay, the young model further pens down that it is not really looking like the 80s supermodel that she takes as a compliment, but it is more joyful when people point to her how much she even acts like her mom at times.

"Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through," she writes. "And that's something for which I'm beyond grateful.

But to this date, one of Gerber's most iconic looks have been when the young woman pulled out her mother's 992 MTV Video Music Awards Versace dress to wear for her 18th birthday on Friday, September 6.

We hope that the mother-daughter duo will keep serving us looks for days, for they have been spotted out more and more in similar ensembles ranging from buttoned-up fall jackets to sexy red carpet cutout gowns.