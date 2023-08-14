Not Others Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, Preview, and More

Not Others episode 10 will air on ENA Tuesday (August 15) at 10:00 pm KST. It will focus on the sincerity of Kim Jin Hee as a team leader. She will do everything to protect her team members when deal with unexpected challenges. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

The mini-series revolves around the relationship between a mother and a daughter. It is based on a famous Webtoon of the same name. The drama features Jeon Hye Jin as a single mother and a bubbly physiotherapist named Eun Mi. Her daughter, 29, is a team leader of a patrol team.

Here is everything about Not Others episode 10, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of this K-drama will air on ENA Tuesday (August 15) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Not Others episode 10:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 pm

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 8:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Spoilers

Namchon Police Station could face a crisis in the upcoming episode. The preview shows Kim Jin Hee worriedly looking at a computer screen. Jang Soo Jin also stares at the computer screen with a worried expression. According to the production team, the upcoming episode will focus on the teamwork of Kim Jin Hee.

"Team leader Kim Jin Hee will step up to protect her team members when they face an unfortunate situation. Viewers will deeply moved by Kim Jin Hee's endless effort and passion that she exhibits for the sake of her people. In addition, the chemistry of the Namchon Police Station officers who are working together to solve the case will be depicted in an impactful way. We ask for your interest as Sooyoung, Kim Dong Soo, Ahn So Yo, Yoon Seok Hyun, and Yu Bi showcase their impeccable teamwork and chemistry [in the forthcoming episode]," the producers shared.