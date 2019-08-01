Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige recently revealed that the studio has already charted out a plan for Phase Five. In case you don't remember, at the San Diego Comic-Con that took place earlier this month, Marvel made some big announcements. Plans for Phase 4 were revealed at the Hall H presentation.

Turns out though, Marvel already has Phase Five in place too. While speaking to MTV News, Feige told them, "We debated what we should announce today. Should we announce Phase Four and Five? We've planned them out, we've got five years down the road and I was like, I think eleven projects in two years is plenty having not mentioned anything for two or three years." Further speaking on the absence of Avengers announcements, Feige did tease that the next-gen of superteam will be unlike anything that has been put up on the big screen.

"It will be a very different team than we've seen before, that's what [Avengers: Endgame] was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you've already met and some people you haven't met yet," Feige said. He also said, "Well, we got a Falcon and Winter Soldier show, we got a WandaVision show. We're introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show... Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power — I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn't called the [army], it was done — so her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stage in a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way."

Phase 4 will be kicking off next year on May 1, 2020, with Black Widow as their first film. Fans are expecting that perhaps Marvel will choose to announce plans of Phase Five at their D23 Expo panel on August 24. Black Widow will give a peek at the life of assassin turned S.H.I.E.L.D. member, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. Of course, this is before she joined hands with Nick Fury and the rest of the Avengers.