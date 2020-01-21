Samsung is said to announce its second foldable smartphone, and the spiritual successor to the world's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, very soon. The upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone has been leaked on several occasions, and by now, we know that it will be called the Galaxy Z Flip and that it will be a foldable clamshell like the Motorola RAZR.

The rumored features, design and specs of the yet unannounced smartphone continue to keep coming as we near the phone's launch and the latest rumor is regarding the phone's camera setup—and it's a little bit of a downer.

The leaker claims Galaxy Z Flip will not have a 108MP camera

A seasoned leaker on Twitter has claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 12MP main camera and not the 108MP sensor that we had previously thought.

The latest claim comes from Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), who tweeted "more confirmations" on the Galaxy Z Flip, including the purported screen size which he claims will be a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, the main rear camera at 12MP and front 10MP sensor, 256GB storage and a 3300mAh or 3500mAh battery.

We were quite sure that the screen size would be under 7 inches, because the phone is basically a flip phone with a foldable screen and it flips open to be a full-sized smartphone, just like the Motorola Razr.

However, it was initially believed that the Galaxy Z Flip aka Galaxy Fold 2 will share the same super high-resolution 108MP sensor with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. But this was back when the phones were called Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy S11.

Storage, colors and more claims

The other claims in the tweet talk about the 256GB onboard storage and 10MP front-facing camera corroborate earlier rumors. The leaker also mentions that the phone will be available in Black and Purple color options. However, a recently leaked promo image suggests that Samsung will launch the phone in blue, red and pink variants for the South Korean market.

Other leaked specs of the Galaxy Z Flip include 15W charging, a 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh battery cell, and Samsung's new ultra-thin glass display which will have a thin layer of plastic on top.

A watered-down Galaxy Fold

And as we near the launch of the phones, we seem to know them in more detail, and from the looks of it, the Galaxy Z Flip seems to be a watered-down version of the original Galaxy Fold. We also have some idea about the pricing of the device which will be significantly lower than the Galaxy Fold's.

A recent report coming from Korean sources claims the Galaxy Z Flip could be priced under $1300 (approximately S$ 1,755). Meanwhile, whether these rumors hold any water or if Samsung has a completely different surprise altogether, we will know in a matter of weeks, as the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy S20 series at a special Unpacked event on February 11.