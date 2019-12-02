A Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in California on Sunday after approximately 20 passengers complained of an "unspecified illness," officials said. Due to the illness of the passengers aboard the Joy cruise ship, the vessel was docked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

The fire department said in an alert the report came in just after 5 a.m. local time and that fire officials have "resources on standby to evaluate approximately." None of the passengers were taken for hospitalization.

In an update around 8 a.m., fire officials said the department "is awaiting final numbers but estimate 10 patients evaluated for minor medical complaints."

Last Sunday, the Norwegian Joy cruise ship was docked at the port around 6 a.m. and six passengers were treated for flu-like symptoms. Four people were hospitalized and two others were evaluated by paramedics.

"They took all the pillows in the rooms and they were sanitizing those and then when we got off the ship, they had their hazmat suits on and they were sanitizing all the rooms," said one of the passengers, Judy Lukos, at the time.

Both incidents involved the Norwegian Joy, a luxury cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line that travels from the West Coast to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera and the Panama Canal from Miami and L.A. The cruise ship in the latest incident was built in 2017 and can host 3,804 guests and a crew of 1,821, and hosts cruises year-round.

This is a developing story.