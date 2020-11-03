The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) stated that North Korea has mined the places along the border with China for protecting the nation from the infiltration of the coronavirus or COVID-19, the Yonhap agency confirmed on Tuesday.

As per the South Korean media organization, the information got revealed during a closed-door session of the Intelligence Committee of the South Korean parliament. A member of the parliament, Ha Tae Keung, who represented the opposition was said to have confirmed the news to the media. "The North has blocked its borders and buried landmines in parts of the border areas with China," Ha stated as reported by Yonhap.

COVID-19 in North Korea

The member of the parliament mentioned that North Korea was concerned that the spread of the coronavirus will be fatal for the country as it did not have the medical equipment for containing the disease. "Since there is no physical or technical means to deal with the coronavirus, there is something like coronavirus trauma in North Korea," Ha mentioned.

As per the news organization, the NIS also confirmed that the state officials of North Korea who failed to contain the infection are going to be sentenced to death. On September 22, North Korea's security forces killed an official of South Korea of the fishery department who had swum into the territorial waters of North Korea.

As per the reports, the soldiers of North Korea burnt his body and the belongings wearing gas masks and protective suits. This made the authorities of South Korea believe that the man was killed because of the coronavirus infection of North Korea. On October 10, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that the nation did not have a single coronavirus case. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 476 million people globally.