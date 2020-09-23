The North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un narrowly avoided an assassination attempt after a fish boat was discovered carrying rebels who were trying to murder the leader, a former official has revealed.

The vessel from North Korea was located by the South Korean authorities in December of 2018. The rebels on board had planned to exterminate the leader, the former Japanese official warned. The incident was not reported that much. The former chief of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces' Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, told about the assassination attempt. He explained that the ship was carrying military officers from North Korea who tried to kill Kim.

The official added how the authorities of South Korea deployed a military destroyer ship after the North issued emergency communication. The country of the Supreme Leader demanded that the boat was returned but the passengers were attempting to retreat after they failed to kill Kim.

Rebels Tried to Kill Kim Jong Un

"Attempts by the North Korean military to assassinate Chairman Kim Jong Un in the Wonsan-Kalma region had been unsuccessful. Four people escaped that day and were headed to Japan by sea," Kawano said. The South Korean ship, which was deployed later was the main focus of the dispute with Japan after a Japanese aircraft few close to it. Japan claimed that the ship targeted the aircraft with radar. However, South Korea dismissed the claims.

After intercepting the North Korean ship, the forces of South Korea three North Koreans and also a body. Kawano told that the three men tried to kill Kim. But his claims still remains unverified. The Supreme Leader used to visit the Wonsan-Kalma region were a beach resort was getting built.

Kim visited the coastal areas earlier this month after the region got affected by typhoons. He ordered 12,000 party members to join for a recovery effort. The Supreme Leader warned the authorities to get ready for the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic and the typhoons. In recent times, the leader has been in the news as there have been rumors and speculations regarding his health. There were reports claiming Kim giving the powers to his sister as he is under too much stress.