The authorities of North Korea mentioned to the citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 in the nation as early as the end of March. This comes in contrast to the official Pyongyang claims that it has not reported any confirmed cases, Radio Free Asia reported on Friday.

The lecturers who were speaking to the organisations and neighbourhood watch groups mentioned that there were coronavirus cases inside the country but did not give any numbers, RFA stated while citing two souces one in Pyongyang and another in Ryanggang province.

North Korea Coronavirus cases

The lecturers said the confirmed cases were in Pyongyang, South Hwanghae province and North Hamgyong province, RFA reported. North Hamgyong is in the northeast region of the country, while South Hwanghae is in the southwest.

Pyongyang had previously reinforced border checks and ordered foreigners from any country that has reported a case of COVID-19 to spend 30 days in quarantine, flying dozens of diplomats out of the country in early March. North Korean authorities are "looking into whether there is still any space for infectious diseases to enter, in line with the complete blockade of borders, airspace and territorial waters" until the global virus pandemic is under control, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

