World football is going to experience a historic moment as a 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier match will be played between South Korea and North Korea. The entire stadium is expected to be empty or filled with only North Korea fans only.

The match which is going to be played at the Kim II Sung Stadium at Pyongyang on Tuesday, October 15, will be the first encounter between the two neighbouring countries which will be played in North Korea after 1990.

Both the teams who are members of FIFA and the AFC have played against each other previously on numerous occasions.

The neighbours who are still technically at war as a peace treaty was not signed after the end of the Korean War in 1953, have faced each other in the World Cup qualifiers of the 2010 edition of the greatest football tournament on earth. But North's home fixtures were played out in the South.

This time around it is going to be a historic moment for football as the match will be played out in the capital of North Korea. But to the disappointment of football fans, the match will not be telecasted on the television and no South Koreans will be allowed in the stadium. Moreover, no tourists or foreign media will also not be allowed inside the stadium.

The favourite to win the fixture are definitely the South Korean team who currently ranked 37th in the world whereas North Korea is placed at the 113th spot.

Both the teams have six points on the table and are tied at the top. But with the home support on North Korea's side, they defintiely are the favourites to win the fixture. Moreover the last time they faced each other at Pyongyang North Korea won the fixture 2-1.

When and where to watch or follow the match

The match is slated to start at 8.30 AM GMT and at 4.30 PM according to SGT on Tuesday, October 15.

Much to the disappointment of the football fans there will not be any live streaming of the match also. The live broadcast will also not be there, as mentioned earlier. Football fans will be able to follow the highly-anticipated fixture via live commentary on the FIFA and AFC websites.