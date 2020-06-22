North Korea is reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers in regions along the inter-Korean border after removing them under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, military officials said here on Monday.

After the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27, 2018, the two Korean nations agreed to halt all hostile acts directed against each other and eliminate their means, such as broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Installing Loudspeakers Inside Demilitarized Zone

According to the authorities, North Korea has been detected setting up loudspeakers again "in multiple places" inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from around Sunday.

It had dismantled dozens of loudspeakers in around 40 areas near the tense border in a first action to follow up on the Panmunjom Declaration. "Such moves were spotted in more than 10 regions, which have taken place simultaneously," an official of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"We are closely monitoring the North's moves to wage psychological warfare. We maintain a tight readiness posture to properly respond to any eventualities," said the official.

Speakers Removed by South Korea in 2018

South Korea, in response to the North's actions, is also reviewing the option of restoring its loudspeakers, said the Yonhap News Agency report. The South removed its loudspeaker broadcast equipment installed in around 40 front-line areas, including the border town of Paju, in May 2018 in accordance with the agreement it struck with its neighbor.

The North has threatened to launch anti-South leaflets and to implement other actions against what it called "the enemy" in protest over Seoul's failure to stop defectors from conducting anti-regime propaganda leaflet campaigns.

Last week, North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, a symbol of reconciliation between the two Koreas and a key achievement of the summit declaration.