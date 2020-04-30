The North Korean military is deploying GPS jamming devices along its borders, amidst reports of a massive structure being set up that is speculated to be part of the funeral preparations for supreme leader Kim Jong Un.

As per a report, the GPS jamming system that is being set up uses a frequency emitting device that can interfere with radio communications and will also be used for jamming phones, text messages, wifi networks, and GPS.

The North Korean military's electronic warfare division and the Electronic Reconnaissance Bureau 121 (Cyber Warfare Agency) under the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), which is responsible for jamming operations against South Korea, is overseeing the process, according to Daily NK.

The timing of the jamming system being set up along the borders has raised the curiosity, especially as there now have been speculative reports of a massive funeral parade preparations that are being undertaken in North Korea. North Korea may want to shut down all communications before the funeral of the Supreme Leader, which has to be followed by the throning of the new successor.

In the past, Kim Jong Un's father and grandfather, who had died of heart issues, their funerals were announced after over 51-hours as much time was spent on deciding on the successor.

Massive Funeral Parade Preparations

A recent report speculated that massive preparations for Kim Jong Un funeral could be underway in North Korea as satellite images obtained by North Korea Pro revealed large new structures being installed in Pyongyang.

The structures look like those set up during large military parades. The satellite images showed another structure covered by blue-roof being set up inside a large military helipad.

This has given rise to speculations that the North Korean regime was making arrangements for an upcoming military parade for Kim's funeral at Pyongyang's Mirim parade training grounds.

Low flying helicopters, disrupted train services

Anna Fields, a Kim Jong Un biographer wrote in The Washington Post that even Pyongyang was abuzz with talks that that something has happened to the "Respected Comrade." There have been disruptions in train services, helicopters have been flying low in the capital, while North Koreans have been stocking up on supplies.



Missing Kim Jong Un

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un has been not been seen in public since April 11 and he remained absent on April 15 - an important holiday, which honors the founder of the country, Kim's late grandfather Kim Il Sung, raising fears that something was wrong with his health.