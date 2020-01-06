North Korea on Sunday demonstrated unity amidst tension with the US, the media reported. Several thousands of citizens of North Korea marched in Pyongyang in the Kim Il-Sung Square with some calling for unity, said the South Korean Yonhap News Agency. The participants, including Premier Kim Jae-ryong, pledged to thoroughly carry out tasks set forth in last week's crucial party meeting.

The constant march for unity in North Korea

North Korea frequently organizes massive rallies to demonstrate its unity to the outside world in times of crisis. Sunday's rally comes amid rising tensions between North Korea and the US over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

Last week, leader Kim Jong-un said the world will witness North Korea's new strategic weapon, noting there is no reason to keep its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests. Denuclearization talks have been stalled since the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump ended without an agreement due to wide differences over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization measures and Washington's sanctions relief.

The two sides held working-level talks in October but failed to narrow their differences.

