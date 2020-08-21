North Korea has finished making a new ballistic missile-carrying submarine that the country might launch during the US Presidential Election that is going to be held in November, according to reports. The vessel is understood to have been docked in Sinpo, as per the reports coming from South Korea.

The satellite pictures show a large facility at the Sinpo shipyard where 3,000-tonne submarines can be built, documents that were compiled by the UN Security Council Sanctions on North Korea had mentioned in April. There are fears that the submarine can pose a new threat to both South Korea and the US as it is capable of carrying three or four ballistic missiles.

North Korea to Launch Submarine During US Election?

The probable missile is the Pukguksong-3, which is most likely under development. "The North could unveil a new sub anytime. It's possible that the North will launch it around the time of the US presidential election in November to draw attention," an unnamed military official told South Korean media, as reported by the Daily Star. The US should now consider the chances that Kim Jong Un's nation can launch a missile during the most important election in the country's recent history.

North Korea has around 60 nuclear weapons and 5,000-tonne of chemical weapons, as confirmed by the US Army. Many warn that during Kim's rule the country might be able to get 100 such weapons by the end of this year, as reported by Yonhap.

In recent times, a politician from South Korea also had claimed that the powers of ruling the country are slowly being shifted from Kim Jong Un to his sister Kim Yo Jong as the Supreme Leader is reportedly suffering from stress due to his job. The politician mentioned that Kim's sister is currently helping him rule the nation. The politician also said that more authority regarding economic and military policy has been given to many other officials at the lower level.