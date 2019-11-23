Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X Fenty has taken the innerwear segment by storm and is already competing with giants such as Victoria's Secret, La Senza and Agent provocateur. Just like VS angels, Rihanna is treading the same line and announced Normani as her lingerie line's first brand ambassador.

Normani raised temperatures sporting a red lingerie

Normani didn't disappoint and showcased some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle sporting a bright red lingerie from Savage X Fenty and raised the temperatures to a whole new level. She looks smoking hot and is definitely the right choice without a doubt. She sported a red bra with cutouts at the top and sent tongues wagging with her hotness.

She captioned her sizzling Instragram pictures as, ''I'm the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty!!! I love you @badgalriri. I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don't always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!''

Rihanna was impressed by Normani after her dance performance to Sean Paul's - Get Busy at the Savage X Fenty fashion show. Her stage presence and performance was jaw-dropping and filled with high energy routine that impressed onlookers. That's when she realized that Normani is the perfect choice to be the brand ambassador of her lingerie line.

In the dance performance, Normani wore printed lingerie from Savage X Fenty and was joined by other female dancers wearing the same, and the team dropped some of the sexiest dance moves we've ever seen which made the audience go absolutely bananas. Normani proved right then and there that she is the definition of fierce and blew Rihanna right away.

Savage X Fenty Vs Victoria's Secret

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty has been receiving lots of positive news while Victoria's Secret is facing the wrath for defining woman to a particular 'perfect body'. Supermodel Bella Hadid, who walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2018, hit out at the lingerie line a few days ago saying she never ''felt powerful'' working for them and heaped praises on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty, as it allows her to be whoever she wants to be.