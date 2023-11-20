NORDEK Launches "NORDEK Finnovate" - A $10 Million Grant Program Revolutionizing Web3 Payments

NORDEK is proud to unveil "NORDEK Finnovate," a groundbreaking $10 million grant program specifically designed to revolutionize the Web3 payments space. NORDEK Finnovate is not just a funding initiative; it's a beacon of opportunity for startups and innovators in the payments, fintech, and banking sectors, offering a unique chance to be at the forefront of the Web3 revolution.

NORDEK Finnovate: A Gateway to the Future of Payments

Finnovate by NORDEK represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of digital payments. This program is meticulously crafted to support and accelerate the most promising projects in the Web3 payments arena. With a substantial fund of $10 million, Finnovate is set to become a pivotal force in shaping the future of financial transactions.

Three Pillars of NORDEK Finnovate: Funding, Mentorship, and Network Expansion

NORDEK Finnovate is built on three foundational pillars, each designed to provide comprehensive support to participants:

Strategic Funding: The heart of Finnovate is its robust funding mechanism. The program offers both early-stage funding to nurture innovative ideas and substantial grants for more developed projects. This financial support is aimed at empowering creators to bring their visionary concepts to life.

Expert Mentorship: Finnovate goes beyond financial assistance. Participants will have access to a wealth of knowledge and experience through our mentorship program. This includes one-on-one sessions with industry leaders in fintech, banking, and blockchain technology, providing invaluable insights and guidance.

Global Networking Opportunities: Finnovate connects participants with a global network of industry experts, potential partners, and investors. This network is a gateway to unparalleled opportunities, opening doors to collaborations and partnerships that can propel projects to new heights. It also allows incubated projects to participate in events organized or participated by NORDEK.

NORDEK Finnovate: More Than Just a Grant Program

NORDEK Finnovate is more than just a grant program; it's a movement towards a more inclusive and innovative financial ecosystem. It's an invitation to startups, fintech innovators, and banking institutions to be part of a transformative journey in the Web3 payments space.

"The $10 million grant from NORDEK signifies a transformative opportunity for developers within the blockchain ecosystem. This substantial funding pool serves as a catalyst, providing crucial financial support for ideation, experimentation, and execution of innovative projects on the NORDEK chain. Moreover, the grant goes beyond monetary assistance, offering mentorship, guidance, and networking opportunities. This holistic approach assists developers in refining their ideas, connecting with industry leaders, and gaining insights that can steer their projects towards success," says Mr. Nawal Kishor, MD and Co-founder of NORDEK.

NORDEK Blockchain's Ecosystem: A Hub of Innovative Solution

NORDEK Blockchain has become a thriving hub for innovation, hosting a diverse range of impactful financial products and services. This dynamic ecosystem has a range of solutions built on NORDEK's blockchain and technology stack, ranging from B2B Fintech Solutions like Rover Finance and TapPay to B2C solutions like Norpay and Plutopad.

Rover Finance: Payroll and invoicing platform to simplify running a Web3 business and consultancy. Rover Finance enables organizations and individuals to collect payments in crypto and receive it in fiat in a legal and compliant manner.

Some of the notable blockchain products in the NORDEK ecosystem also include:

NORDEK Swap: Enabling users to Swap, Stake and Farm

Financial solution where participants can trade futures, options, and other derivative financial instruments. TapPay: Onboarding millions of merchants on Blockchain payments.

Together, these platforms and services exemplify the versatility and transformative potential of the NORDEK's technologies, catering to a wide array of needs in the blockchain and fintech sectors. These will also enable Finnovate Startups to leverage not just these platforms, but also accelerate their GTM plans.

Why NORDEK Finnovate?

Targeted Support: Tailored specifically for the Web3 payments sector, ensuring relevant and impactful assistance.

Global Reach: Open to innovators worldwide, fostering a diverse and dynamic community.

Future-Ready: Focused on cutting-edge technology, preparing participants for the future of finance.