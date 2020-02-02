New leaks are coming out every day about Nokia's 2020 smartphone lineup. Though HMD Global has already announced a press conference at MWC 2020 on February 23, the company is tight-lipped about the devices they will unveil.

HMD Global is about to launch Nokia 5.2 alongside a few other smartphones in various price ranges. A new leak by trusted tipster @evaleaks (Evan Blass) teases the detailed device design and the codename the company has decided to use.

Inspired by Marvel's famous superhero franchisee, the upcoming Nokia device is named as Captain America.

The leaked images of the front and back of the smartphone tease the detailed look of the device. According to Blass, the upcoming smartphone would come with a 6.2-inch display with a notch hanging over the screen. The bezels on the front of the device look pretty average with a chin at the bottom featuring the Nokia branding.

The rear design showcases a ring-style camera setup, featuring four camera sensors sitting around the LED flash. The material Nokia has used is made of matte-finished plastic hinting at the sacrifice of wireless charging feature and affordable pricing. It has curved edges to offer comfort while holding the phone. The camera module shares its space with a fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone spotted in the images is purportedly the Nokia 5.2 model having a Snapdragon 632 SoC. Blass claims the upcoming Nokia 5.2 would come with 6 GB RAM alongside 64 GB internal storage. Being part of Google's Android One program, the Nokia 5.2 would run on a stock version of Android Q version 10 operating system. Blass has also claimed that the device would offer smooth user experience. The device would come powered by a 3500 mAh battery.

Following its official launch at MWC, the Nokia 5.2 is expected to hit the market sometime in March at $180 in the United States, which translates roughly at SGD 246.