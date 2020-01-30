HMD Global, the maker of the Nokia brand of phones, is pressing ahead with its strategy to establish itself strongly in the smartphone market with something fresh. Following a plethora of rumors regarding its upcoming flagship smartphone Nokia PureView 9.2, a new rumor hints the forthcoming smartphone might boast the industry's first under-display selfie camera.

According to the latest rumor by Twitterati @nokia-anew, HMD Global is testing an under-display selfie camera for incorporating in its upcoming flagship device. In another tweet, the Twitter leaker mentioned skepticism regarding the under-display camera technology. The area of the display where the selfie camera hides becomes visible under direct-sunlight and the pixels in that particular portion get a bit stretched.

All big smartphone companies, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus are working on a similar concept camera to get an edge in the market. But none of them have announced launching anything soon with the same camera technology.

The upcoming Nokia smartphone PureView 9.2 frequently appears in rumor mills. As per the rumors, the forthcoming Nokia flagship would come with a 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED display with home-brewed PureDisplay technology and 2K resolution. The screen would probably come overlaid with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection.

The PureView 9.2 would come with an embedded in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity and a 32MP selfie camera. The primary camera is rumored to pack a pent-camera setup. The device would also boast an S865 SoC and would come in 128 GB and 256 GB storage versions.

The under-display camera technology was recently showcased by OnePlus in its concept smartphone Concept One. The technology lets the selfie camera disappear under the display so it won't be visible unless turned on. The device was showcased in CES 2020 and would probably hit the market. OnePlus has announced a world tour to showcase the device in the US, UK, France, Germany, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, and India.