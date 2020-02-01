HMD Global is expected to unveil a range of smartphones at a press event on February 23, 2020 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Finland-based smartphone maker is expected to launch its flagship device Nokia Nokia 8.2 5G, alongside Nokia 5.2, Nokia 4.3 and Nokia 1.3. The highly-anticipated Nokia flagship dubbed PureView 9.2 might be unveiled at a later date.

As reported earlier, the Nokia PureView 9.2 is expected to come with an under-display selfie camera paired with a spectacular rear camera setup. The under-display camera would help the device display to refrain from sacrificing any dedicated space for the punch hole. New rumors hint that Nokia might consider a pop-up style selfie camera as well.

Nokia 8.2 5G edition

Even though the flagship launch has been deferred, Nokia would launch a premium 5G device having a version number of 8.2. The smartphone would be 5G-ready and run on the vanilla Android Q operating system. The smartphone would be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC combining an Octa-core 2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, and a Hexa Core Kryo 475 processor. The SoC would come paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The Nokia 8.2 would also feature a dual-camera setup on the rear side, combining a 13 MP and a 12 MP sensor and also be equipped with a 32 MP selfie camera. Powered by a 4000 mAh battery, the Nokia 8.2 is expected to be available for SGD 600-650.

Other smartphones

Besides its first 5G device 8.2, Nokia might also unveil an affordable 5G smartphone called 5.2 and an entry-level device dubbed 1.3.

Nokia 5.2

Despite its price, the Nokia 5.2 would offer 5G connectivity. The Android 10-powered smartphone would house a SnapDragon 632 SoC, dual camera setup combining an 18 MP and a 16 MP camera sensor, an 8MP selfie shooter and 6.2 LCD display. The device is expected to be powered by a 3500 mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.2 5G edition is expected to arrive in Singapore at SGD 254 or $186.

HMD Global would also unveil Nokia 4.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 400 smartphone at the same event.

Both the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 400 are 4G devices with an entry-level price tag.

All these smartphones are expected to arrive in the market at a later date.