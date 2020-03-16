HMD Global has just launched a new entry-level Android Go Smartphone. Dubbed C2, the new smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE connectivity. It will offer itself as a decent choice for people looking for an upgrade from a feature phone to smartphone with 4G connectivity. The Nokia C2 is a successor to Nokia C1, and quite naturally it comes with a series of improvements compared to its predecessor.

The Nokia C2, unlike many other entry-level smartphones, comes with a 5.7-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device runs on Android Go edition of the 9.0 Pie operating system. Measuring 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm, the Nokia C2 weighs 161g and will be available in the market in black and cyan colour variants.

Under the hood, the Nokia C2 packs a Quad-core Unisoc processor clocked at 1.4GHz paired with one GB of RAM memory. The device comes with 16 GB of internal storage and could be expanded up to 64 GB using a microSD card.

The Nokia C2 packs a 5 MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and is capable of auto-focus on subjects. As expected, the rear camera comes accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the Android Go smartphone comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. The device has a removable 2800 mAh battery. Nokia claims the smartphone could offer a battery life worth one day after a full charge.

The Nokia C2 comes with two nano-SIM card slots and is compatible with network bands including GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 | WCDMA: 1, 5, 8 | LTE: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41. The smartphone will be compatible with most of the networks in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Despite the low specifications, the Nokia C2 is expected to offer decent overall performance due to the trimmed Android Go operating system. Android Go is a skimmed version of the Android operating system designed for low-configuration devices to offer decent performance. Android Go optimises device performance by trimming down the operating system, Google Play App Store and Google Apps.

According to NokiaPowerUser report, HMD Global is about to come up with the pricing and availability of the smartphone. Given the network compatibility, the smartphone could be available in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Saudi Arabian markets soon.