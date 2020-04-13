Following the success of Nokia 9 Pureview, there is a lot of anticipation around HMD Global's 2020 flagship smartphone Nokia 9.3 PureView. The smartphone from brand Nokia is expected to come with a lot of innovative features, design changes and a set of powerful cameras. A couple of leaks from trusted Nokia tipster NPU have unveiled many likely features of the highly awaited smartphone.

What the leak claims

The Nokia 9.3 PureView would purportedly come with many new features in a rugged package. According to NPU, the upcoming Nokia flagship would focus more on offering compelling photography by boosting a 108MP camera sensor in its primary Penta camera module. The device is likely to sacrifice the Light Technology of its previous generation.

More about the camera

The Nokia 9.3 PureView would purportedly pack the best possible combination of sensors to offer top-notch photography and face off shoulder-to-shoulder with the best brand flagships in the market. Besides the 108 MP wide-angle camera sensor, the Nokia 2020 flagship would boast a 64 MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and three other lenses to offer macro, telephoto and subject depth measurement. According to rumour mills, the Nokia 9.3 PureView would also pack a powerful 48 MP selfie shooter.

Other specifications

The Nokia 9.3 PureView would be rolled out under the Android One program, hinting the upcoming smartphone would run on the stock Android version 10 operating system. Under the hood, the device would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC accompanied by 6 GB or 8 GB worth LPDDR4X RAM memory and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage. It would also boast a rugged casing with IP69 protection wireless charging and a battery of 4500 mAh. The Nokia 9.3 would support 5G networks and flaunt a 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED waterfall display with PureDisplay technology. For added protection, the device display would come overlaid with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to be rolled out alongside Nokia 7.3 in August or September this year.