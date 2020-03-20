HMD Global has launched its much-awaited 5G smartphone Nokia 8.3. The Finnish smartphone maker was to roll out the device at the MWC Barcelona event slated to happen in February 2020. But the coronavirus outbreak forced the MWC organisers to cancel the show, prompting HMD Global to shift its release strategy.

Unlike most of the 5G-supported smartphones, Nokia 8.3 focuses on affordable pricing. Yet, the new Nokia device packs an impressive display and a quad-camera setup with ZEISS certification. But the best thing about the latest Nokia smartphone is its ability to support most of the 5G bands available around the world, way higher than many flagship 5G smartphones.

For its price, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a gigantic 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with Puredisplay technology. Puredisplay technology is an HDR panel with an Adaptive display feature which adjusts the display brightness according to the brightness condition around it. The display shares its space with a punch-hole style 24MP selfie camera with ZEISS Optics.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8.3 packs a Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The device runs on the Android 10 stock operating system. It will offer two years of guaranteed operating system upgrade and monthly security update for up to three years. The Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone will come in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with inbuilt storage worth 64 GB or 128 GB. The inbuilt storage can be expanded using the microSD card slot.

The best feature of Nokia 8.3 is perhaps its powerful rear camera module which integrates a 64 MP primary camera sensor paired with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera module, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. HMD Global claims the new Nokia 8.3 will offer phenomenal close-up, ultra-wide, and portrait with impressive details. The company also claims the smartphone can provide outstanding image details even while shooting in non-ambient lighting conditions.

The Nokia 8.3 5G also comes with OZO audio support and a 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device is expected to be available by the summer of 2020 at a starting price of roughly SGD 932 (€599).