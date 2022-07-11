Rishi Sunak is at the receiving end for admitting to having, "no working class friends" in a decades-old video clip that resurfaced on various social media platforms.

Sunak, a British Indian who was the former Finance Minister in the Boris Johnson cabinet, recently came in the limelight soon after launching his campaign to be elected as the new Conservative Party leader and also the next UK Prime Minister.

Resurfaced Video Is an Attempt to Defame Rishi Sunak, Says His Supporters

His supporters have criticized his opponents stating that the resurfacing of the video is not a coincidence but a deliberate attempt to defame him so that he is out of the race for the UK Prime Minister's position. They also stated that it is another tactic to refrain him from becoming the PM because he is a non-white but rich Indian with a good education which are his biggest disqualifications.

However, the video has invited a sharp criticism from Sunak's detractors who have dubbed him as an "arrogant politician".

The video clip has been taken from a BBC documentary dating back to 2001 wherein Rishi Sunak boasts about having friends in the affluent class.

A report published by Mirror referred to Sunak's words in the video where he says, "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are working class, well not working class. I mix and match and I go to see kids from an inner-city state school and tell them to apply to Oxford and talk to them about people like me. And then I shock them by telling them that I am from Winchester and one of my friends is from Eton and whatever. And they are like oh, okay."

A Twitter user expressed his opinion adding, "Not having 'working class friends' makes Rishi Sunak only as disqualified to hold the top job as it does for the Queen! His performance in the job is all that matters, not the riches of his wife."

Another user stated, "In a country full of working class citizens, @RishiSunakwants to be the one making decisions. What an arrogant, little man. Who's the enabling wanker laughing as well?"

"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are working-class ... well ..... not working class." Rishi Sunak 2001 He's much richer now than he was then..... and still doesn't know any working class people," read a tweet.