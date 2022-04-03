No-Trust Vote Against Imran Khan Rejected; Pakistan to Hold Elections in Three Months

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Polls in the country will be held in three months under the prime ministership of Imran Khan. The decision was announced after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion.

"The president of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the prime minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," read the order.

Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan had addressed the nation and revealed that he advised the president to "dissolve assemblies".

More to follow.