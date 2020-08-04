The World Health Organisation has warned that stopping the spread of COVID-10 comes down to social distancing and wearing face masks. In the latest coronavirus news, WHO has further said that there will never be a silver bullet that would protect the world against the spread of the deadly virus.



As of this writing, more than 18 million people around the world are currently infected with the disease that has taken the lives of more than 650,000 people. As the world's economy and public health deteriorates, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has again endorsed health measures such as testing, social distancing and mask-wearing.

"For now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control. The message to people and governments is clear: 'Do it all'," he said.

Tedros said in a recent news briefing from Geneva that stopping the coronavirus outbreak comes down to the basics of public health and disease control. He further stated that there are a number of vaccines from different countries that are currently in phase three of clinical trials, but there is no vaccine at this moment that can actually work as a shield.

"We all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there's no silver bullet at the moment – and there might never be."

The WHO head added that there are doubts about the vaccine and they will only be able to convey more once they have a vaccine ready for the mass usage.

In addition to Tedros, WHO's emergency head Mike Ryan said that countries with high transmission rates like Brazil and India will have to use the reset approach in order to stop the spread of the virus.

"Some countries are really going to have to take a step back now and really take a look at how they are addressing the pandemic within their national borders," he added.

Meanwhile, Tedros further added that epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan, China, to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases. As per him, the result of such studies will lay the ground for future studies.