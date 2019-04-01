Meghan Markle and Prince William are facing quite some media footage, as they prepare themselves for the arrival of their first child in spring. Keeping that event in mind, the royalty writer for People magazine Stephanie Petit has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby may not be royal at all or have a royal title.

The expert made the above claims on People's Magazine. She further added that they might go in Princess Anne's footsteps. Reminding how big of an issue it was when the two daughters of the Princess had no royal title at all.

Petit explained further how the royal couple might feel since they are mixed race couple and that not accepting any royal title at all may fuel further debate.

However, if the child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex be called a royal child then it may either be the "Earl of Dumbarton" or "Lady Mountbatten-Windsor". The chairman of Burke's Peerage, William Bortrick said.

All these recent revelations surfaced amid fierce betting where punters are attempting to guess the gender of the baby and the name too. Express has found out that, Bookmaker William Hill this week has put the odds at 8/11 for Meghan and Harry's firstborn to be a girl and evens for a boy.

"At the top of the betting here is Diana at 10/1, red hot favourite. No great surprises there, obviously all the connections are there. But the recent move is for Victoria, also 10/1 - really like it," spokesperson for William Hill, Mr Rupert Adams, told the Express.