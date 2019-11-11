Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have made their first public appearance along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their speculated "rift". The royals looked cheerful and happy during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. This is their first joint appearance along with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge in months.

The last time the couples were seen together was in June where they gathered to celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour. During a recent interview for ITV News with Tom Bradby, Meghan had expressed and shared her struggles as a new member of the royal family and her being a new mother.

The Duchess of Sussex had shared her views and expressing what she felt, backfired and had many people criticise her. Along with Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry in the same interview had admitted that Prince William and he were on "different paths".

Harry in the documentary had claimed to have both "good days" and "bad days" during the course of their (him and Prince William) relationship. These statements made by Prince Harry hinted that there might be some rift between the royal brothers. The documentary was recorded during the couple's tour to South Africa and has captured many emotional moments of the Duchess of Sussex.

However, on Saturday night, both royal couples attending the Festival of Remembrance would indicate that the animosity in the atmosphere may have reduced. The Queen, Prince of Wales and a few other senior members of the royal family were present at the annual event.

According to an article published in Bazaar, a Kensington Palace source had said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been "worried" about how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were doing. Kate who has been concerned, however, stays away from the drama and wishes that the brothers sort out their differences.

"While Kate's concerned about Harry and Meghan's wellbeing, she tries to stay out of the drama. She hopes William and Harry will eventually heal the rift and let bygones be bygones," the source said.