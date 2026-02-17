No Haircuts, No Sweeping: Why Chinese New Year Superstitions Still Hold Sway in Singapore!

Every Chinese New Year, millions of people across Asia do something curious: they avoid washing their hair, sweeping the floor, or even uttering certain words. In Singapore, you might see families rushing to get haircuts before reunion dinner, hiding brooms out of sight, or carefully choosing what colours to wear.

Are these simply old wives' tales? Or do they carry deeper meaning?

Chinese New Year is not just about reunion dinners, red packets and pineapple tarts. Beneath the celebrations lies a rich tapestry of superstitions — traditions shaped by language, symbolism and centuries of cultural belief.

Here's a look at some of the most intriguing ones.

Don't Wash Your Hair on the First Day

On the first day of the Lunar New Year, many people avoid washing their hair. Why?

In Mandarin and Cantonese, the word for "hair" sounds like the word for "wealth". Washing your hair is symbolically seen as washing away your fortune.

That's why salons in places like Chinatown in Singapore are often packed in the days leading up to the new year — everyone wants a fresh start, but no one wants to rinse their luck down the drain.

No Sweeping, No Throwing Out Trash

Tempted to tidy up after guests leave? Think again.

Sweeping the floor or taking out rubbish on the first day is believed to sweep away good luck and wealth. Traditionally, cleaning must be completed before New Year's Eve so that good fortune can "settle" in the home.

In some households, if sweeping is unavoidable, it must be done inward — symbolically drawing luck into the house.

Watch Your Words

Language plays a powerful role in Chinese culture. During the New Year period, certain words are avoided entirely — especially those associated with death, illness or loss.

Parents often remind children not to cry or quarrel, as it is believed to set the tone for the year ahead. The idea is simple: how you begin the year shapes how it unfolds.

Red is Protection — Black and White are Not

Red dominates Chinese New Year for a reason. It symbolises prosperity, happiness and protection against evil spirits.

According to legend, the mythical beast Nian was frightened away by loud noises and the colour red. That's why red lanterns, red packets and red clothing are everywhere.

Black and white, on the other hand, are associated with mourning and are generally avoided during festive visits.

No Haircuts During the Festive Period

Just as washing hair is taboo on the first day, cutting hair during the New Year period is also discouraged.

In some dialect traditions, the word for hair is linked to prosperity or even family ties. Cutting it could symbolically "cut off" good fortune or sever relationships.

This explains the pre-New-Year rush at neighbourhood barbers and salons across Singapore.

Even the Food is Symbolic

Many festive foods are chosen not just for taste but for meaning such as Mandarin oranges symbolise gold and wealth, pineapple sounds like "prosperity comes" and fish is served because the word for fish sounds like "surplus".

It's not just a meal — it's a table full of wishes for abundance.

Breaking Things Is Bad Luck

Accidentally shattering a bowl during New Year can send shockwaves through a household. Broken objects are believed to signal broken relationships or financial loss.

If something does break, some families quickly utter auspicious phrases to "neutralise" the bad luck.

Why These Superstitions Still Matter

In modern Singapore, many people may not strictly follow every taboo. Yet even among younger generations, these traditions persist — sometimes out of belief, sometimes out of respect for elders, and sometimes "just in case".

Superstitions may not determine fate, but they shape behaviour, create rituals, and strengthen family bonds. They add colour and meaning to what might otherwise be just another public holiday.

And perhaps that's the real magic of Chinese New Year — a shared belief that how we begin matters.

So, before you reach for the shampoo or broom next Lunar New Year, you might want to pause. After all, why risk washing your luck away?