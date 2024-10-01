No Gain No Love Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Streaming Details, and More

No Gain No Love episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (October 1) at 8:50 pm KST. The last episode of this romantic comedy-drama will focus on the relationship between Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook. Will the onscreen couple get their happy ending in the finale? The followers of this mini-series can look forward to an emotional rollercoaster of events in the finale. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

Here is everything about No Gain No Love episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

No Gain No Love is a romantic comedy-drama starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, and Han Ji Hyun. Screenwriter Kim Hye Young wrote the script for this mini-series, and director Kim Jeong Sik directed it. CJ ENM Studios developed the K-drama, which airs on tvN every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of No Gain No Love Episode 12:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The tvN romantic comedy-drama will air its last episode on Tuesday. It will feature troubled moments between the onscreen couple. According to the preview video, Ji Wook and Hae Young will face several challenges before they get their happy ending. The male lead will do everything to protect his partner. Watch the mini-series on tvN on Tuesday to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

The preview shows Ji Wook and Hae Young struggling to stay happy together. The female lead decides to focus on her new beginning. Hae Young maintains a distance from the male lead until she realizes how difficult it is to forget him. The promotional stills highlight the troubled expressions of the onscreen couple.